ATTLEBORO -- Cooking oil sparked a fire Tuesday night, displacing a Melody Drive family from their home and killing two pet cats.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said the pan of oil caught fire when it was briefly left unattended on the stove, spreading quickly to the kitchen cabinets and eventually the living room.
No one was injured in the fire at 125 Melody Drive but two of the family’s three cats perished in the blaze, Birch said.
The family of five, including two young children and a grandmother who lived in an in-law apartment at the rear of the Cape-style home, was displaced because of the significant damage.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family.
Birch estimated the damage to the house at around $200,000.
The fire spread quickly on the first floor and the remainder of the house sustained extensive heat and smoke damage, Birch said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. and the first crew to arrive saw flames already coming from the home.
“They had flames coming out of the front picture window,” Birch said.
Four of the five members of the family were home at the time the fire broke out.
“Luckily, nobody got killed,” Birch said.
Firefighters from area communities, including Norton and North Attleboro, covered city fire stations.
The blaze is one of several firefighters have responded to at homes and businesses in Attleboro recently.
“This is one of our worst winters for fires,” Birch said.
Last Saturday, a fire on North Main Street forced a man out of his apartment.
Last month, Attleboro firefighters and several other fire departments responded to an inferno that destroyed businesses in Rehoboth at the Attleboro line.
In January, fires struck apartment houses on Orange and James streets on the East Side in Attleboro four days apart displacing several residents. Another fire on Tanya drive displaced two families.