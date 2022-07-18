With the weather forecast to be hot and humid straight through Saturday, at least one community is opening cooling centers for residents without air conditioning.
Seekonk will be opening its senior center and library for those seeking relief from the heat.
Saturday is supposed to the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing to 95, according to accuweather.com.
The temperature could approach the record of 98 set in 2002, the website said.
The Seekonk Senior Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
It will be open until noon on Friday.
The Seekonk Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The senior center won’t be open on the weekend and the library won’t be open on Sunday.
Pets are not allowed in either building.
Meanwhile, as usual, Attleboro does not provide cooling centers unless there is a power failure, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
“Nothing has changed from the previous years,” he said in an email. “We don’t do cooling centers unless there is a power outage and there is a need.”
Cooling centers are expensive to staff, he said.
“The fire chief has told me it is cheaper to buy people a window AC unit than it is to operate a cooling center,” he said.
Heroux said anyone with a medical issue should call 9-1-1.