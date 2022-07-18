With the weather forecast to be hot and humid straight through Sunday, and at least two communities Seekonk and Mansfield are opening cooling centers for residents without air conditioning.
Seekonk will be opening its senior center and library for those seeking relief from the heat.
Saturday is supposed to the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing to 95, according to accuweather.com.
The temperature could approach the record of 98 set in 2002, the website said.
The Seekonk Senior Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
It will be open until noon on Friday.
The Seekonk Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The senior center won’t be open on the weekend and the library won’t be open on Sunday.
Pets are not allowed in either building.
Mansfield also plans to open its Council on Aging at 255 Hope St. as a cooling center for residents as needed on Wednesday.
The COA is in the same building as the library.
Meanwhile, as usual, Attleboro does not provide cooling centers unless there is a power failure, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
“Nothing has changed from the previous years,” he said in an email. “We don’t do cooling centers unless there is a power outage and there is a need.”
Cooling centers are expensive to staff, he said.
“The fire chief has told me it is cheaper to buy people a window AC unit than it is to operate a cooling center,” he said.
Heroux said anyone with a medical issue should call 9-1-1.
Meanwhile in Foxboro “cooling areas” have been established at the Council on Aging building and Boyden Library, as well as at the public safety building on Chestnut Street -- although the latter will not be available until the weekend, according to Town Manager William Keegan.
Keegan said these facilities will be open to residents seeking ways to escape the oppressive heat forecast through the beginning of next week. Elders, who may not have air conditioning at home, are considered especially vulnerable.
In addition, Keegan said the town pool on Mill Street will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after 3 p.m., and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., free of charge.
Public safety personnel working a Thursday evening concert at Gillette Stadium may be among those who need a dip in the pool. The show, featuring Super Bowl LV halftime performer The Weeknd, starts at 6:30 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. and gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be very warm that day, so that could get a little dicey up there,” he said.
Finally, Keegan stressed that any resident experiencing a medical issue should immediately call 911, but that those with other heat-related problems can reach out to the Council on Aging and Human Services at 508-543-1234, the town manager’s office at 508-543-1219, or the Foxboro police and fire department non-emergency lines at 508-543-4343 and 508-432-1230, respectively.
“We’ll be happy to help in any way we can,” he said.