ATTLEBORO — As expected, five-term Ward 2 City Councilor Mark Cooper won re-election as council president following inauguration ceremonies at the high school Tuesday night.
Cooper won on an 11-0 vote.
The contest for vice president took two ballots with the first evenly divided between two-term Ward 3 Councilor Todd Kobus with four votes, two-term Ward 6 Councilor Diana Holmes with four votes, and three-term Ward 4 Councilor Kate Jackson with three votes.
It takes six votes to be elected.
On the second ballot, four councilors -- Peter Blais, Cathleen DeSimone, Jay DiLisio and Kobus -- changed their votes to Jackson, giving her the vice presidency with a final tally of 7-4, with Holmes getting four votes.
Jackson is no stranger to the role of vice president. During her four-term first stint as a city councilor from 1998-2006, she was elected to the job twice.
During that time she served as an at-large councilor.
Cooper announced the chairs of the council’s 10 permanent committees and two special committees.
The assignments are as follows: Jay DiLisio-budget, Richard Conti-capital improvements, Sara Lynn Reynolds-city property, Laura Dolan-licenses, Diana Holmes-ordinances, Ty Waterman-personnel, Peter Blais-public safety, Kate Jackson-public works, Cathleen DeSimone-transportation and Todd Kobus-zoning.
Kobus will chair the special committee on senior tax abatements and Conti will chair the special committee on rules.
