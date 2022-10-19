cop walk 10-18-2022

Foxboro Police Officer Ryan McGrath, at left, and Foxboro Police Sgt. Adam Byrnes, at right, walk with Sherborn Police Officer Doug Kingsley on Route 140 near Stop and Shop on Tuesday.

 FOXBORO POLICE

A Sherborn police officer walking across the state to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues among first responders was joined by some colleagues while in the area on his way to Chatham.

Officer Doug Kingsley is walking 219 miles from Egremont at the New York state border to the Chatham Lighthouse.

