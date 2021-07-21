ATTLEBORO — A Good Samaritan credited with helping to save a missing 62-year-old canoeist with dementia on the Ten Mile River says finding the man “was like a needle in a haystack.”
Matthew Sweet, 38, of Attleboro, declined to be interviewed Wednesday, but in a statement released through the police department he shared credit with other rescuers involved in the the search.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney called Sweet, who knows the canoeist, a “hero.”
In his statement, Sweet said he had a “gut feeling” that the canoeist was somewhere in the water “and figured if I found his canoe then I would find him.”
“I borrowed a kayak and put it in the water and went looking. It was like a needle in a haystack where I found him,” Sweet said.
The canoeist, who is a city resident, went out for a paddle Monday night and was reported missing about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. His canoe apparently overturned and he was found up to his neck in water, according to police.
While police and firefighters were out searching, Sweet found the canoeist about an hour later on the Ten Mile River in the area of West and Water streets and called 911.
“The water was high, the mud was very thick and the overbrush was overwhelmingly concealing his location, and I couldn’t get him out,” Sweet said.
He thanked Attleboro police Sgt. Stephen Graney “for going above and beyond by stripping his uniform and jumping into the water and muck to find my location and help me get him out.”
Sweet said with the help of Attleboro police, state police and Attleboro firefighters, they were able to get the man out to medical personnel.
While praising Graney’s actions in swimming out to the pair, Heagney said that Sweet “is an absolute hero.”
“If he did not find that gentleman, there is no doubt in my mind we would have had a different outcome and not a rescue,” Heagney said.
The canoeist may have been in the water since Monday night. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment. His current condition was unknown but he was expected to recover, according to police.
