REHOBOTH -- Following a police pursuit that began in Rehoboth, a former Wrentham man with a record of nearly 100 criminal arraignments drove his pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 195 Tuesday night and caused a multiple-vehicle crash, authorities said.
Cary D. Guy Jr., 29, of Dighton, and formerly of Wrentham, faces numerous charges following the accident that damaged at least four vehicles. It was reported about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-195 East in East Providence and shut down the highway for four hours.
Prior to that, Rehoboth police say they stopped a Ford F-150 pickup Guy was driving for speeding on Moulton Street (Route 118).
"As the officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver it fled the scene" and the officer began pursuing the pickup, Sgt. Brian Ramos said. "During the pursuit the suspect made two attempts to strike the cruiser of the pursuing officer."
The pickup continued onto I-195 West in Rehoboth, crossed the median strip and began traveling in the wrong direction on I-195 East, Ramos said.
"At this time Rehoboth Police terminated their pursuit of the vehicle which continued to operate in the wrong direction through Seekonk and into the City of East Providence," he said. "The vehicle failed to stop for the East Providence Police as well."
The truck smashed into several oncoming vehicles.
Guy ended up being ejected from his vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital along with several other people, police said.
"Guy is well-known to police and has 97 adult criminal arraignments in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Ramos said. "Several of those arraignments are associated with Guy failing to stop for police."
That includes a high-speed police chase that spanned several Massachusetts communities in 2017.
Traffic Tuesday night was backed up for miles on 1-195 before police began detouring vehicles onto Taunton Avenue (Route 44) after a hole was cut in a fence.
The highway was reopened about 11:30 p.m.
Guy remains in police custody in Rhode Island and will be charged by Rehoboth Police with numerous offenses related to the incident including: failure to stop for police, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, marked lanes violations, speeding, stop sign violations, and driving on a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender.
Rhode Island State Police are charging Guy with five counts of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, plus one count each of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury and reckless driving.
In November 2017, Guy was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to one year in jail after pleading guilty to crashing into a parked car in Attleboro while under the influence of drugs and other related narcotics offenses.
Guy had been found passed out behind the wheel of a pickup the previous January after hitting a car parked in a driveway off South Main Street. Police found fentanyl, cocaine, prescription pills and a scale inside his vehicle.
At his sentencing, Guy was already serving a two-year prison sentence on motor vehicle and assault charges related to a high-speed chase in February 2017 that began in Barnstable and ended in Middleboro.
He had just gotten out of a substance abuse treatment center he was required to enter after his Attleboro arrest when he struck a police cruiser leaving a gas station in Barnstable.
He drove the wrong way on Interstate 495 at speeds of up to 100 mph, forcing two Sandwich police cruisers off the highway, before he was stopped by state police in Middleboro.
When he was arraigned in the Attleboro case, the former college student who had a football scholarship to Dean College in Franklin, told the court he became addicted to pain medication seven years before after an injury, was in and out of jail and didn't receive treatment he needed.