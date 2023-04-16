Coronavirus cases both in the state and locally have declined as the public emergency declaration nears an official end in May.
The number of new coronavirus cases statewide dropped to 1,569 in the week ending April 13. That’s a decline of 276, or 14.95%, from the 1,845 in the week ending April 6.
That’s the lowest number of new cases statewide since 1,115 were recorded in the week ending July 6, 2022.
Cases in the 10-community Attleboro area also fell significantly. They dropped from 50 to 41 in the week ending April 13. That’s a decline of 18%.
That’s the lowest number of new cases in the 10-community area since the week ending July 14, 2021 when just 14 new cases were recorded.
The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
With both the state and federal government declaring that the pandemic is over, the falling numbers seem to confirm that.
The numbers reported by the state’s Department of Public Health are likely not accurate because many people are using at-home testing kits and some don’t report the outcomes to their doctors. But the trends are considered accurate.
Deaths statewide also fell by a large margin.
There were 17 confirmed coronavirus deaths recorded in the state in the week ending April 13, and 15 probable deaths.
In the week ending April 6, the number of confirmed deaths was 34 — so that’s a reduction of 50%.
As of March 9, there were 456 deaths recorded in the 10-communities served by The Sun Chronicle.
With 48,320 cases in the 10-community area and 456 deaths, that equates to a death percentage of 0.94%, or just under 1%.
There have been 22,562 confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide, which means that 1.1% of people with the disease died. If probable deaths, which number 2,011, are added in, the percentage is 1.2%.
The elderly are at greatest risk from the disease with the average age of death at 79.
In the last two weeks, 1,914 coronavirus tests have been performed in the 10-community area. Out of that number, 106 were positive, which equals a positive test percentage of 5.53%.
The state’s positive test percentage is about two points lower at 3.70%.
A total of 48,320 of the 200,793, or 24%, of all residents of the 10-community area have suffered with the disease. That’s about five points lower than the statewide number which is 28.9%.
Statewide, 2,034,528 have suffered with the disease out of a population of 7,029, 917.
