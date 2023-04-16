US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-FREE-TESTS-LA

COVID-19 test kits

 Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus cases both in the state and locally have declined as the public emergency declaration nears an official end in May.

The number of new coronavirus cases statewide dropped to 1,569 in the week ending April 13. That’s a decline of 276, or 14.95%, from the 1,845 in the week ending April 6.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.