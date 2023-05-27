ATTLEBORO — The number of coronavirus cases rose slightly both locally and statewide for the week ending May 25.
Both increased by 17 cases.
The number of new cases is not quite accurate because many people use home testing kits and positive cases are not always reported to medical authorities.
However, the trend of cases, which has slowed considerably since the 10,075 new cases reported statewide in the week ending Jan. 5, is considered accurate.
All told, the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area rose by three, up from 14 in the week ending May 18, to 17 in the week ending May 25. The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The total rose from 48,332 in the week ending May 18, to 48,449 in the week ending May 25.
Statewide, the number of new cases also rose by 17, from 774 in the week ending May 18, to 791 in the week ending May 25.
The number of confirmed cases statewide has reached 2,040,245 and the number of confirmed and probable cases has reached 2,244,133.
There were 13 confirmed deaths statewide and two probable deaths.
So far, the number of confirmed deaths statewide is 22,636 and the number of confirmed and probable deaths is 24,666.
That’s a death percentage of 1.1% for all confirmed cases.
For all confirmed and probable cases, the death percentage is 1.09%.
The average age of death statewide is 80.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of deaths is 456.
No poll was taken last week.
The death percentage for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area is 0.94%, or just under 1%.
Over the last two weeks, the number of tests administered in the Sun Chronicle area was 1,062 and 29 of those came back positive for a positive test percentage of 2.73% for the week ending May 25.
That’s lower than the state’s positive test percentage which came in at 3.10% in the week ending May 25.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
