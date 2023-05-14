ATTLEBORO— On Thursday, the coronavirus health emergency officially ended after more than three years. And for the first time since the week ending Jan. 5, the number of new coronavirus cases statewide increased.
In the week ending May 4, there were 897 new cases statewide.
In the week ending May 11, there were 979 — an increase of 82, or 9.14%.
On Jan. 5, there were 10,075 cases, so the 979 is about a 90% reduction from that number.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area the number of new cases in the week ending May 11 declined by five to 21.
In the week ending May 4, there were 26 new cases in the area that includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Norfolk, Foxboro, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The numbers of new cases have been in double digits since the week ending Feb. 9, when there were 99 new cases.
All told, there have been 2,038,680 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts since the pandemic began in March of 2020, and 203,496 probable cases.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of cases is 48,418 as of May 11.
The number of confirmed deaths statewide was 15 in the week ending May 11. That was just one more than the 14 in the week ending May 4.
The good news is that there were zero “probable” deaths in the week ending May 11, compared to the week ending May 4 when there were two.
The number of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths statewide stands at 24,644 as of May 11.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, there have been 456 deaths attributed to coronavirus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The state’s positive test percentage came in at 2.60%. That’s a 0.03 point drop from the week of May 4.
The percentage for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area was 2.95%, which is 0.26 points higher than was recorded in the week ending May 4.
