The number of new coronavirus cases reported in the Attleboro area has been under 100 for each of the past two weeks.
In the week ending Feb. 9, the number of new cases was 99 in the 10 area communities and in the week ending Feb. 16, the number was 93.
The communities in the Attleboro area include Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham, as well as Attleboro.
It marks the sixth consecutive week the number of cases has declined from the high point on Jan. 5 when the number was 269.
The number of new cases are likely inaccurate because of the number of home testing kits that have been distributed. Some of those results don’t get reported.
But the trend, which shows a marked decline, is likely on target.
The decline is 65.42% in the area.
The area trend mirrors the statewide count which has declined from 10,075 in the week ending Jan. 5, to 4,470 in the week ending Feb. 16.
The decline statewide is 55.63%.
In a poll taken last week with nine of the 10 communities reporting, there were 440 coronavirus deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Area wide there have been 47,836 cases reported, which creates a death percentage of 0.92% for the area, or just under 1%.
Attleboro, which has the largest population at 46,461, has the most deaths at 178.
For Attleboro, that’s a death percentage of 0.38%, or a little over one-third of 1% of its population.
For the area, with a population of 200,793 and 440 deaths, that’s a death percentage of 0.22%, or just under one-fourth of 1%.
Statewide, there have been 22,132 confirmed deaths with 2,014,494 confirmed cases.
That’s a death percentage of 1.09%, or just over 1%.
For the state, with a population of 7,029,917, that’s a death percentage of 0.31%, or less than one-third of 1% of its population.
Most of those dying from the disease are the elderly or those who are immuno-compromised.
The current average age of people who have died from coronavirus is 78.
