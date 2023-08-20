The slow but steady increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases locally and statewide and continued in the week ending Aug. 17.
Because the virus has weakened dramatically since its start and a majority of people have been vaccinated giving those who contract the virus now just mild symptoms, fewer cases are being reported to health officials.
This means the number of actual COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than what is reported. Symptoms for most people now last only a few days and are more akin to a bad cold. Most who get the virus now either don’t bother testing for it or do so at home and never report those results to their physicians.
Locally, in the 10 area communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, the number of new reported cases remained in the 30s.
But the numbers did go up.
In the week ending Aug. 3, the number was 33. In the week ending Aug. 10, it was 34 and in the week ending Aug. 17, it was 35.
The 33 in the week ending Aug. 3 was a jump up from the 12 it recorded in the week ending July 27.
But the week ending July 20 recorded 40 new cases.
The state reported 1,589 new cases in the week ending Aug. 17.
Statewide, that’s an increase of 212 cases reported cases over the week ending Aug. 10, which recorded 1,377 which is a 15% increase.
Here’s a short history of the statewide increases.
Statewide, the number of new reported cases hit 901 for the week ending July 27 — the highest since the week ending May 11, when 979 were recorded.
In the week ending July 13, there were 684 new reported cases, up from the 558 reported the week ending July 6.
In the week ending July 20, that number rose by 101, to 785, and in the week ending July 27, the number of reported new cases was 901, an increase of 116.
Most of the new cases come from a sub-variant known as EG.5.
Chief Medical Officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital Dr. Brian Patel said in a previous story the cases are usually not serious, but some do require hospitalization.
“There is, however, no evidence that this variant is causing more severe disease than the other COVID variants currently in circulation,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“At Sturdy Health, we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, but most patients do not have severe disease and are recovering well.”
Overall, there have been 2,050,955 confirmed cases in Massachusetts since recorded keeping began at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The total number of cases confirmed and probable is 2,259,585.
Deaths jumped up statewide from two in the week ending Aug. 10 to 16 in the week ending Aug. 17.
The total number of confirmed deaths through coronavirus is 22,731 statewide.
The total number of confirmed and probable deaths is 24,782.
