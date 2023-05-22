After a bump up of 82 new coronavirus cases statewide in the week ending May 11, the number of confirmed cases fell again in the week ending May 18.
The number was lower than in the week ending May 4, which is a good sign.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
After a bump up of 82 new coronavirus cases statewide in the week ending May 11, the number of confirmed cases fell again in the week ending May 18.
The number was lower than in the week ending May 4, which is a good sign.
The last three weeks the numbers were 897 in May 4, 979 in May 11 and 774 in the week ending May 18.
Those numbers are not fully accurate because of the number of home test kits being used and fewer people reporting positive test results to their doctors.
But the overall trend, which records consistently falling numbers, is considered accurate.
That’s a 205 case drop from the week ending May 11 and a 125 case drop from the week ending May 4.
Total confirmed cases for the state is 2,039,454 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The confirmed and probable case count for the state is 2,243,140.
Even better news concerns the number of coronavirus deaths.
In the week ending May 18 there were just six confirmed deaths statewide and one probable.
In the week ending May 4, there were 14 confirmed and two probable, and in the week ending May 11 there were 15 confirmed and zero probable.
That’s a steep decrease since the beginning of the year.
In the week ending Jan. 12 there were 142 deaths and 20 probable deaths.
That brings the confirmed death toll in the state from COVID-19 to 22,623 and the confirmed and probable death toll to 24,651.
In The Sun Chronicle area the number of new cases fell to 14 in the week ending May 18 in the 10 communities. Those communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
That’s a seven case drop from the week ending May 11 when the number was 21 and the lowest number of new cases since six were recorded in the week ending July 8, 2021.
Total case count for the 10-community area is 48,432.
The greatest number of new cases recorded for The Sun Chronicle area came in the week ending Jan. 13, 2022, when 3,463 were recorded.
North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth had no new cases in the week ending May 18.
Attleboro had the most with three, bringing its total to 12,672.
The town with the fewest cases is Plainville with 2,132.
To date 456 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area.
The positive test percentage statewide hit 2.71%.
The average positive test rate for the 10 communities is 2.48% and the actual positive test rate is 3.03%.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.