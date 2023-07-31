Area coronavirus cases returned to normal in the week ending July 27, but statewide they increased for the third consecutive week.
In the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, the numbers reported to doctors came in at 12 cases, down from the 40 recorded in the week ending July 20.
This figure does not include those who may have been stricken with COVID but either hometest and do not report the findings to their doctors, or never test at all.
The number of cases have been running in the teens for several weeks, with an occasional spike to 20 or 21.
The 10 Sun Chronicle communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Statewide, the number of new reported cases hit 901 for the week ending July 27 — the highest since the week ending May 11, when 979 were recorded.
In the week ending July 13, there were 684 new reported cases, up from the 558 reported the week ending July 6.
In the week ending July 20, the number rose by 101 to 785, and in the week ending July 27, the number of new cases was 901, an increase of 116.
Statewide, there were six confirmed new deaths, bringing the total to 22,705.
There were three probable coronavirus deaths, bringing that total to 2,045.
That brought the total of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths to 24,750.
Coronavirus is most dangerous for the elderly.
In the past two weeks, the average age of those dying from the disease was 84.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.