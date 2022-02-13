ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases and vaccination trends remained on a course in the week ending Feb. 10, with cases plummeting and vaccinations continuing a slow climb upward.
Statewide, the average number of cases per day fell from 4,107 to 2,345, a drop of 1,762 cases per day, or 43%, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The total number of cases fell from 28,752 in the week ending Feb. 3 to 16,421, a drop of 12,331 cases in the week ending Feb. 10, which of course is also 43%.
That’s down from the peak of 132,557 cases in the week ending Jan. 14, which is a drop of 88% in one month.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations increased by 26,204, or 0.37%, which is just under four-tenths of one percent of the state’s 6,964,383 population.
The total number of those vaccinated statewide is 5,240,562, or 75%, of the population as of Feb. 10.
That number does not subtract 358,530 children under the age of five who are ineligible for the vaccine, nor does it include the 1,496,547 residents who contracted and survived the virus and have acquired some level of immunity.
If the children are subtracted, the percentage goes up to 79%.
The full percentage of those who have immunity at some level is more difficult to determine because some of those who contracted coronavirus were vaccinated and some were below the age of five.
As previously reported, the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area fell from 962 in the week ending Feb. 3 to 525, a drop of 437 cases, or 45%, in the week ending Feb. 10.
Vaccinations in the 10-community area increased by 576, or 0.29%, about three-tenths of one percent, and the total number of vaccinated residents is 137,625 out of the 198,294 population,, or 69% which is about six points behind the state number.
More than one-third, 209, of the newly vaccinated individuals in the Sun Chronicle area were in the five to 11 age group.
That group became eligible for vaccination in November and the number of children in that age group receiving vaccinations has led all age groups since that time.
Currently there are 5,384 fully-vaccinated children in the five to 11 age group, which is 34% of that age group’s 15,619 population in the Sun Chronicle area.
The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk Rehoboth and Seekonk.
The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide fell from 419 in the week ending Feb. 3 to 367 in the week ending Feb. 10, a drop of 52, or 12%.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is 22,122, which is 1.45% of the 1,518,669 who contracted the disease during that time.
In the Attleboro area there have been at least 352 deaths from the disease as of Feb. 10 with eight of the 10 communities reporting.
The 352 deaths is 0.96%, or just under 1%, of the 36,686 cases in the area since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Attleboro, which has 150 deaths, was one of the communities which did not report, so the number of deaths is likely higher.
The vast majority of deaths occurred among those who are 60 and over and/or have underlying conditions.
That group has the fewest number of cases, 10,457, and the most deaths, 743.
In DPH’s most recently reported two-week period from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, there were 68,039 cases statewide among all age groups and 841 confirmed deaths, which is 1.24% of all cases.
Out of the 841 deaths, 743, or 88%, were among those age 60 and over and 72%, or 604, were among those age 70 and over.
There were zero deaths among those from the age of zero through 19 which recorded 21,088 cases.
There were 98 deaths or a little under 12% of the total number of deaths in the age group of 20 to 59.
In that age group there were 36,494 cases and the 98 deaths represents 0.27%, or just under three tenths of 1%, of those cases. Seventy of those deaths were among those 50 and over.