In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5

Vaccinations in the area and statewide continue to rise slowly.

 LM Otero / The Associated Press

ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases and vaccination trends remained on a course in the week ending Feb. 10, with cases plummeting and vaccinations continuing a slow climb upward.

Statewide, the average number of cases per day fell from 4,107 to 2,345, a drop of 1,762 cases per day, or 43%, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.

The total number of cases fell from 28,752 in the week ending Feb. 3 to 16,421, a drop of 12,331 cases in the week ending Feb. 10, which of course is also 43%.

That’s down from the peak of 132,557 cases in the week ending Jan. 14, which is a drop of 88% in one month.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations increased by 26,204, or 0.37%, which is just under four-tenths of one percent of the state’s 6,964,383 population.

The total number of those vaccinated statewide is 5,240,562, or 75%, of the population as of Feb. 10.

That number does not subtract 358,530 children under the age of five who are ineligible for the vaccine, nor does it include the 1,496,547 residents who contracted and survived the virus and have acquired some level of immunity.

If the children are subtracted, the percentage goes up to 79%.

The full percentage of those who have immunity at some level is more difficult to determine because some of those who contracted coronavirus were vaccinated and some were below the age of five.

As previously reported, the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area fell from 962 in the week ending Feb. 3 to 525, a drop of 437 cases, or 45%, in the week ending Feb. 10.

Vaccinations in the 10-community area increased by 576, or 0.29%, about three-tenths of one percent, and the total number of vaccinated residents is 137,625 out of the 198,294 population,, or 69% which is about six points behind the state number.

More than one-third, 209, of the newly vaccinated individuals in the Sun Chronicle area were in the five to 11 age group.

That group became eligible for vaccination in November and the number of children in that age group receiving vaccinations has led all age groups since that time.

Currently there are 5,384 fully-vaccinated children in the five to 11 age group, which is 34% of that age group’s 15,619 population in the Sun Chronicle area.

The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk Rehoboth and Seekonk.

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide fell from 419 in the week ending Feb. 3 to 367 in the week ending Feb. 10, a drop of 52, or 12%.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is 22,122, which is 1.45% of the 1,518,669 who contracted the disease during that time.

In the Attleboro area there have been at least 352 deaths from the disease as of Feb. 10 with eight of the 10 communities reporting.

The 352 deaths is 0.96%, or just under 1%, of the 36,686 cases in the area since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Attleboro, which has 150 deaths, was one of the communities which did not report, so the number of deaths is likely higher.

The vast majority of deaths occurred among those who are 60 and over and/or have underlying conditions.

That group has the fewest number of cases, 10,457, and the most deaths, 743.

In DPH’s most recently reported two-week period from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, there were 68,039 cases statewide among all age groups and 841 confirmed deaths, which is 1.24% of all cases.

Out of the 841 deaths, 743, or 88%, were among those age 60 and over and 72%, or 604, were among those age 70 and over.

There were zero deaths among those from the age of zero through 19 which recorded 21,088 cases.

There were 98 deaths or a little under 12% of the total number of deaths in the age group of 20 to 59.

In that age group there were 36,494 cases and the 98 deaths represents 0.27%, or just under three tenths of 1%, of those cases. Seventy of those deaths were among those 50 and over.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Feb. 10

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 30,389 65.33 154
Foxboro 18,209 14,059 77.21 77
Mansfield 23,631 18,436 78.02 65
Norfolk 12,493 9,317 74.58 29
North Attleboro 30,326 20,930 69.02 65
Norton 19,910 13,124 65.92 66
Plainville 9,211 6,937 75.31 28
Rehoboth 12,713 7,059 55.53 30
Seekonk 14,013 7,872 56.18 29
Wrentham 11,271 9,502 84.30 33
Feb. 10 198,294 137,625 69.40 576
Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Feb.10

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 5,384 34.47 209
12-15 Years 10,103 6,853 67.83 57
16-19 Years 9,877 7,645 77.40 42
20-29 Years 24,537 16,166 65.88 78
30-49 Years 50,622 35,035 71.18 132
50-64 Years 45,902 37,152 80.93 30
65-74 Years 18,771 17,337 92.36 20
75 + Years 12,106 11,053 91.30 8
Total Feb. 10 198,294 137,325 69.40 576
Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Total Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Total Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Total Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Total Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Total Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Total Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Total Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Total Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

