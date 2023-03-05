Coronavirus cases continued their downward trend both statewide and in the 10-community area in the week ending March 2.
In the week ending March 2, the statewide numbers fell from 3,850 to 3,356, a drop of 494 cases, or 12.83%.
Locally, the number of cases in the 10-community area fell from 99 to 80, a drop of 19 cases or 19.19%.
In the week ending Feb. 23, it was mistakenly reported that the number of cases had increased by 135 cases when the actual number was 99.
That was due to a data entry error.
So in the week ending Feb. 23, the number of cases in the area increased by just six, from 93 to 99 ,or 6.45%
The communities locally include Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
It’s the eighth consecutive week that the statewide numbers have fallen from a high of 10,250 in the week ending Jan. 5.
It would have been the eighth straight week the area numbers fell, except for the slight bump up to 99 from 93 in the week ending Feb. 23.
Statewide, the percentage of positive coronavirus tests fell from 7.26% in the week ending Feb. 23 to 6.72% in the week ending March 2.
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests also fell in the 10-community area.
In the week ending Feb. 23, it was 9.05%, and the week ending March 2 it was 8.21%.
The average for positive coronavirus tests in the area for the week ending March 2 was 8.87%, down from 9.55% in the week ending Feb. 23.
The number of tests performed also fell, from 2,236 in the week ending Feb. 23, to 2,121 in the week ending March 2.
Overall, the number of tests given and the number of positives and the number of new cases are somewhat inaccurate because people testing at home don’t always report positive cases to their doctors.
The number of new confirmed deaths statewide in the week ending March 2 was 87, which brings the statewide total of confirmed deaths to 22,304 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
With 2,021,700 confirmed cases, that’s a death percentage of 1.1%, or just over 1%.
The number of probable deaths statewide has reached 24,249.
Deaths continue to afflict mainly the elderly and immune-compromised.
The average age of death due to COVID-19 was 80 in the week ending March 2, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
There was no death poll taken in the week ending March 2 for the area.
The last number recorded was 440.
With a case count of 48,015 in the 10-community area, the death percentage equals 0.91%, or just under 1%.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
