Coronavirus cases continued to fall statewide while holding steady in The Sun Chronicle area in the week ending April 6.
The number of cases reported statewide were 1,845, which was a drop of 178 cases, or 8.79%, from the 2,023 reported in the week ending March 30.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of cases reported was 50 in the week ending April 6, which was one more than in the week ending March 30.
Cases in The Sun Chronicle area have ranged from 49-59 over the last five weeks.
Those communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The numbers of cases are likely not completely accurate because of the number of at-home test kits being used. Most times, those results don’t get reported to health officials.
But the virus trends are considered accurate.
The numbers of cases have fallen statewide for 13 consecutive weeks from 10,075 in the week ending Jan. 5.
In The Sun Chronicle area, cases have been falling or remaining the same since the week ending Jan. 5, when the number was 269.
To date, the number of confirmed cases statewide is 2,032,959, and the number of cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area is 48,279.
The 2,032,959 residents who have gotten sick equal 28.91 of the state’s population of 7,029,917.
The 48,279 who have fallen ill from coronavirus in the 10-community area equals 24.04% of the area’s 200,793 population.
The state’s positive test percentage fell to 3.81% in the week ending April 6 from 4.07% in the week ending March 30.
In The Sun Chronicle area, the positive test percentage also fell from 5.36% in the week ending March 30 to 5.27% in the week ending April 6.
