COVID-19 test kits

 Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus cases continued to fall statewide while holding steady in The Sun Chronicle area in the week ending April 6.

The number of cases reported statewide were 1,845, which was a drop of 178 cases, or 8.79%, from the 2,023 reported in the week ending March 30.

