Coronavirus cases statewide continue to fall while in The Sun Chronicle area they held steady.
Statewide, the number of cases fell by 536, from 2,612 to 2,076, in the week ending March 23.
That was drop of 20.52%.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of cases was 55 in the week ending March 23.
In the week ending March 16, the number was 51, while in the week ending March 9, the number was 59.
But the percentage of positive tests for the virus continues to fall both statewide and in the 10-community area which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Statewide, the percentage of positive tests was 6.72% in the week ending March 2.
In the week ending March 23, it was 4.47%.
The pattern was the same locally.
In the week ending March 2, the percentage of positive tests for the virus in the 10-community area was 8.21%, and in the week ending March 23 it was 5.21%.
The confirmed number of cases statewide in the week ending March 23 was 2,029,091.
With a statewide population of 7,029,917, that means that 28.86% of Massachusetts residents have contracted the disease.
To date, there have been 22,452 confirmed deaths from the disease of the 2,029,091 who have been made sick by it.
That’s a death rate of 1.1%.
It’s mostly the elderly and the immuno-compromised that die from the disease.
The average age of death in the week ending March 23 was 81.
In the 10-community area, the number of cases totaled 48,180 in the week ending March 23.
With a population of 200,793, that means that 23.99% have contracted the disease.
As of the week ending March 16 there were 456 deaths in the area.
That’s a death rate 0.94%, or just under 1%.
The number of positive cases being recorded is not quite accurate because many people use at-home testing kits.
Positive tests at home don’t always get reported to medical officials.
The 2,076 cases reported for the week ending March 23 represents the 11th consecutive week the number of cases has declined since cases hit the high point for the year on Jan. 5 at 10,075.
That’s a drop of 7,999 cases, or 79.39%, in three months.
In the 10-community area on Jan. 5, there were 269 new cases reported.
On March 23, there were 55 — a drop of 214 cases, or 79.55%.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
