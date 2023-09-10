After a drop of one in reported cases of coronavirus for the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle for the the week ending Aug. 31, there was a rise of eight cases for the week ending Sept. 6.
That brought the total to 58 reported cases for the week, an increase of 16%.
The total number of reported cases for the 10-community area, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth, stands at 48,864.
There were likely many more cases that went unreported because most people who fall ill now either home test -- and never report the findings to their doctors -- or don't test at all.
The increase in reported cases in each of the 10 communities were: Attleboro, 19; Foxboro, 6; Mansfield, 7; Norfolk, 1; North Attleboro, 10; Norton, 3; Plainville, 3; Rehoboth; 1; Seekonk, 4, and Wrentham, 6.
Statewide, the number of reported cases rose for the ninth consecutive week, to 2,278 in the week ending Sept. 6, from the 2,048 in the week ending Aug. 31. That’s an increase of 230 cases, or 11%.
Most of the cases reported in the area are believed to be caused by the EG.5 variant, which is a much weaker version of the original virus that plagued the world sparking a years-old shutdown in March 2020.
Another variant, BA.2.86, has also emerged.
A risk assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta says tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID-19 continue to be effective with the new variant
The elderly continue to be in the most danger from coronavirus. The average age of death from the virus in Massachusetts in the week ending Sept. 6 was 81.
The highest number of new cases statewide for one week was recorded on Jan. 14, 2022, at 132,557.
The highest number locally for one week was 3,463, recorded on Jan. 13, 2022.
The state has recorded 2,057,452 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
In addition, there have been 211,153 probable cases of the virus, bringing the total to 2,268,605.
There were 18 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state in the week ending Sept. 6 and 2 probable deaths.
Coronavirus has killed at least 22,778 Massachusetts residents since the onslaught began in March 2020. Those were confirmed deaths.
The number of confirmed and probable deaths from the virus is 24,836.
The latest number of confirmed deaths in The Sun Chronicle area is 456.
According to the CDC, the pandemic officially ended on May 11 of this year.
