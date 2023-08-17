Coronavirus cases may be on the rise these days, but the virus itself is much weaker than it has been in the past, health officials say.
Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Health, which runs Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, said the newest strain of the disease — EG.5 — has become the predominant cause of the latest surge in reported COVID-19 cases in the United States.
In Massachusetts last week, the number of cases reported increased from 1,082 in the week ending Aug. 3, to 1,377 in the week ending Aug. 10.
That’s a 295 case increase, or 27%.
But, Patel said, the disease is not any stronger.
“There is ... no evidence that this variant is causing more severe disease than the other COVID variants currently in circulation,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“At Sturdy Health, we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, but most patients do not have severe disease and are recovering well.”
And, he said, there has been no increase in deaths locally caused by the virus.
Another surge of cases is anticipated in the fall as people spend more time indoors, students return to school and people return from summer vacations.
But, Patel added, health experts expect to see relatively mild illnesses as a result, given that the majority of people have been vaccinated against COVID, as well as an increase in acquired immunity.
An updated vaccine is expected by fall, he said.
“This will help to continue reducing the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and increasing the likelihood of developing mild illness if you do get COVID-19,” Patel said.
Sturdy Health is in the process of sending out updated information about COVID, as well as the upcoming flu and cold season, or what Patel called “Respiratory Virus Season.”
“It will share why it is important to get a RSV vaccination (adults and children), flu shot and COVID vaccination/booster, along with the where, when and how,” he said.
Globally, more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases and more than 3,100 deaths were reported in the 28 days leading up to Aug. 3, bringing the death toll to almost 7 million since the pandemic began, according to the CDC.
The number of actual COVID cases, however, is much higher as most people now either don’t bother testing or do so at home and never report the findings to their physicians.
