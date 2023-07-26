Cases of coronavirus in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area spiked last week.
The number of cases reported to health officials went from 13 in the week ending July 13 to 40 in the week ending July 20.
The last time the number of cases hit 40 was in the week ending April 13, when the case count was 41.
The lowest number of cases in recent months was eight in the week ending June 29.
Since the week ending April 27, the number of cases has usually been at 20 or below, with a couple of exceptions.
The number does not include those who may have had COVID but never informed their physician.
The Sun Chronicle area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
The highest number of confirmed deaths statewide from the virus occurred in the week ending May 11, when there were 15.
There were 13 confirmed deaths in the week ending May 25, and 10 in the week ending June 29.
Other than those weeks, the number of confirmed deaths statewide has been below 10.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
