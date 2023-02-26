The number of coronavirus cases statewide continued a downward trend in the week ending Feb. 23, but the rate climbed in area communities.
The numbers statewide fell by 14%, or 620 cases overall.
The number of coronavirus cases statewide continued a downward trend in the week ending Feb. 23, but the rate climbed in area communities.
The numbers statewide fell by 14%, or 620 cases overall.
There were 3,850 cases in the week ending Feb. 23 and in the week ending Feb. 16, there were 4,470.
But in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area the numbers increased by 42 cases, up to 135, which is a 45.16% increase over the 93 cases recorded in the week ending Feb. 16.
It’s the first time in six weeks the number of cases increased in local communities which includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
The percentage of positive tests also increased from 8.74% to 9.05% in the area.
All told, there were 205 positive tests out of 2,263 tests given.
The numbers of positive tests do not include many home administered tests which are often not reported to medical officials. So both the local and state numbers of cases are not completely accurate.
Statewide, the percentage of positive tests was 7.26% in the week ending Feb. 23.
In the week ending Feb. 16, the percentage was 7.69%.
There was no death poll taken for The Sun Chronicle area in the week ending Feb. 23.
The latest number, as of last week, was 440 deaths with 47,971 cases, which creates a death percentage of 0.91%, or just under 1%.
Statewide, the number of confirmed deaths increased by 85, to 22,217 and. with a total of 2,018,344 of confirmed cases. It creates a death percentage of 1.1%, or just over 1%.
If probable deaths are added in, the number of deaths is 24,131, and if probable cases are added, the number is 2,216,870. In that case the death percentage is 1.08%, or a little over 1%.
The most vulnerable to coronavirus are the elderly.
The average age of death due to COVID-19 statewide is 79.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
