ATTLEBORO — For the first time in 22 months, or the week of July 2, 2021, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide came in under 1,000.
In the week ending May 4, the number was 897.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — For the first time in 22 months, or the week of July 2, 2021, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide came in under 1,000.
In the week ending May 4, the number was 897.
That number is likely inaccurate because of all the home testing kits being used, but it represents a trend in cases steadily falling statewide.
Since the week of Jan. 5 when 10,075 cases were reported, the numbers have gone down every week.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of cases increased slightly in the week ending May 4. In the week ending April 27, the number was 19 and this week the number increased by seven to 26.
A Sun Chronicle poll of the 10 communities — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth — showed that deaths are holding steady at 456, but that was with just five of the 10 communities reporting.
Statewide, there were 14 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths, bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths up to 24,629.
With 2,240,955 confirmed and probable cases, that’s a death percentage or 1.09%.
The average age of those dying from the disease increased to 82.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases reported is 2,037,701, which means that 28.98% of the state’s residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
If the probable cases are included, the number jumps to 2,240,955 and the percentage goes to 31.87%.
In the Sun Chronicle area, which has a population of 200,793, the percentage of those contracting the virus is 24.1%. The number of cases since the pandemic began is 48,397.
With 456 deaths, the death percentage is 0.94%, or just under 1%.
Locally, Attleboro has reported the most cases at 12,661 and the most deaths at 185. That’s a death percentage of 1.46%.
But that is not unexpected since Attleboro has the largest population of the 10 communities.
The positive test percentage for the state as a whole came in at 2.63% in the week ending May 4. And in the Sun Chronicle area, it was almost a match at 2.69%, which is the best the region has done in weeks.
All told, there were 1,559 tests in the last two weeks and 42 positive tests in the 10 communities.
That percentage is a 1.32 point drop from the 4.01% in the week ending April 27.
The 10 communities are averaging 2.76% positive test percentage.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.