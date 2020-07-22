With the number of coronavirus cases rising, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux urged individuals and businesses on Wednesday to step up efforts to contain the outbreak, which has killed at least 141 people in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area and 8,468 statewide.
The state death toll includes 8,249 confirmed virus deaths and 219 probable virus deaths.
The good news for this area is the death toll declined by one to 141.
Two deaths were incorrectly attributed and were subtracted while one new one was recorded.
Meanwhile, sharp increases in case numbers seem to be driven partly by the number of “probable” cases being reported, especially in Attleboro.
This week the area reported 109 confirmed and probable new cases, an increase of 36 cases, or 49 percent, over last week's increase of 73.
Attleboro had a total of 33 additional cases over the last seven days with eight confirmed and 25 probable. It has recorded 791 total cases including 112 probable cases, which have been reported since June 24 when the city began reporting them.
During that time there have been 25 confirmed cases, which is less than one per day on average.
Norton, the only other community to report probable cases, had 14 additional cases including five confirmed and nine probable.
Many probable cases are old cases from which the patient has recovered. Increased testing is finding those cases.
A month ago the city recorded four consecutive days without any new cases.
But that’s where it ended. The city has not seen a day with no new cases since June 23.
As a result, Heroux said it’s no time for people to let their guard down.
“The days of zero new cases have almost come to a standstill and that’s a worrying trend,” Heroux said Wednesday. “Complacency is going to bring this (virus) back and the health department shares this concern.”
Heroux speculated that some new cases have resulted from people getting out in the warm weather and congregating without taking proper precautions, especially younger people.
The mayor said he’s noticed that some people are less conscientious about wearing masks or wearing them properly and some stores are negligent about cleaning.
Heroux said most do not clean debit card keypads and many do not clean countertops.
The mayor urged individuals and businesses to stay vigilant and work to prevent the spread of the disease.
But he’s not planning to issue any mandates.
“The city’s position on this, and the health department and I are in agreement on this, it that self-enforcement of the governor’s orders is the preferred way to manage this pandemic,” the mayor said. “The health department does not want to come down with a heavy hand because we want to be business friendly.”
Bristol and Norfolk counties seem to be following the general pattern of cases on the upswing with the number of deaths declining.
For the week ending Wednesday, Bristol had 203 new cases, up from 193 last week. The highest number was 1,521 for the week of April 29 when the pandemic was at its height.
Deaths in Bristol this week came in at 12. Last week the number was 11. It was 17 the week before that.
The greatest number of deaths for Bristol in one week was 65 for the week ending May 13.
Norfolk County reported 261 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, up from 221 last week.
The high point was 1,488 on April 29.
Norfolk reported 10 deaths for the week ending Wednesday, which is down from 19 last week and 13 the week before and the lowest number of weekly deaths since the high point was seven. The highest number of weekly deaths was 172 on April 29.
