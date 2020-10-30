The number of coronavirus cases increased by 74 percent this week over last week in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area.
But that’s not a surprise because four of those towns dropped into the state’s coronavirus red zone for the first time, joining three others that were there last week.
The red zone is the highest of four color-coded categories indicating the degree of virus risk in a given community.
This week there were 174 new cases in this area and last week there were 100 new cases.
The good news is that deaths did not spike anywhere near as sharply.
Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the region’s total to 163, an increase of just 1.2 percent.
And there was good news for Attleboro, which has been in the red zone for five consecutive weeks.
The city dropped to an average of 9.7 cases a day per 100,000 residents over 14 days, down from 12 last week.
That’s the second consecutive week the city has recorded a decline in the daily average number of cases after hitting a high of 12.7.
Seekonk topped all area communities this week with a daily average of 20.4 cases over a two-week period.
That’s the highest number of any of the seven towns that have slipped into the red zone.
For a community to sink into the red zone it must average more than 8 new cases a day over 14 days per 100,000 population.
The numbers for the seven local communities in the red zone are: Seekonk, 20.4; Wrentham, 12.7; Attleboro, 9.7; Mansfield, 9.7; North Attleboro, 9.2; Norton, 9.0 and Foxboro, 8.3. The remaining three towns are currently well below the eight-case threshold. Rehoboth is at 5.7; Plainville is at 5.5 and Norfolk is at 2.3.
Out of all 10 communities, Norfolk has had the lowest incidence of the disease since the state began its color-coded ranking system in August. It has been in the gray category for 12 consecutive weeks.
The local numbers have been following a similar pattern statewide.
Cases have been trending up in Massachusetts for about six weeks or so, jumping from about 2,500 a week to about 6,100.
But the death count has not risen as steeply. The last time as many as 6,000 cases were recorded statewide was the week ended May 23, when there were 6,729 new cases and 599 deaths for a death rate of 8.9 percent.
Last week there were 6,120 confirmed new cases and 452 probable cases for a total of 6,572.
The number of confirmed deaths was 113 and the number of probable deaths was three for a total of 116 and a death rate of 1.76 percent.
