ATTLEBORO — The ice skating rinks at New England Sports Village on Commerce Way along with all others across the state have been ordered temporarily closed after clusters of coronavirus cases broke out.
The state’s Department of Public Health ordered the two-week shutdown, starting Friday at 5 p.m., after at least 30 clusters of coronavirus emerged following hockey games, practices and tournaments, DPH said in a statement.
The shutdown will last until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 7.
The clusters have involved residents from 60 cities and towns and have resulted in 108 confirmed cases, DPH said in a news release.
“This pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks,” the statement said.
College and professional programs are exempt from the order.
Rob Reilly, New England Sports Village’s director of hockey operations, said in a news release the two-week pause represents a “reset” and the hockey community will soon find its way back to the rinks.
“We will be working alongside all our organizations who proudly call NESV their home to ensure that the health and safety of each and every family remains our top priority,” he said.
