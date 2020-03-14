The state Supreme Judicial Court on Friday postponed the empaneling of criminal and civil trial juries for six weeks because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The SJC’s order does not affect any case in which a jury has already been empaneled or selected. Those cases, the SJC said, should proceed through verdict.
In addition, no new grand juries will be empaneled before April 21. Grand juries whose terms expire on or before April 21 will be extended until then. In exceptional circumstances, a criminal defendant may seek an exception to the order postponing jury trials, according to the SJC.
In a separate order, anyone with symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus was prohibited from entering a courthouse or other state court facility, including probation offices, until the SJC determines that it is safe to remove the restrictions.
The high court judges said they were taking the action to protect public health by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus and slowing its spread.
The period of the delay will not be included in time calculated for speedy trial requirements. In addition, defendants being held in jail awaiting trial may request a reconsideration of bail where appropriate.
“We are taking these measures to balance the need to protect the health of court personnel, those who visit our courthouses, and the general public, while attempting to continue court operations to the extent practicable,” SJC Chief Justice Ralph Gants said.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and we are prepared to take further steps as needed,” Gants said.
The high court’s orders were welcomed by some area defense lawyers.
“Being on a jury is enough of a burden. You certainly don’t want to expose them to any health issues,” Paul Whelan, a Brockton lawyer, said Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Easton defense lawyer Joshua Werner said, “I think the SJC realizes the severity of the situation.”
The order protects the health of individuals selected for jury duty because they now “won’t be sitting in the small confines of a room with each other for an extended period of time,” Werner said.
In district courts, pending criminal cases with events scheduled between March 18 and May 1 will be continued unless a defendant is in custody, according to an order issued Friday by Judge Paul Dawley, chief justice of the district courts.
All civil matters scheduled between March 18 and May 1 will also be continued. New civil cases can be filed but will not be heard until after May 1.
In other district court matters, anyone who owes court fines or fees in a criminal case that is due between March 18 and May 1 will have to pay them online through masscourts.org.
Anyone who cannot pay online can have the payment deferred to May 4.
