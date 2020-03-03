With concerns about the spread of coronavirus on the rise, local school officials are trying to determine what to do about foreign trips students have planned for months.
Two people at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket were diagnosed with coronavirus after a trip to Europe and some colleges have withdrawn students from places like Italy, where the virus is spreading.
Coming soon is the April vacation for public and most private schools, which is a popular time for high school students to visit places such as Rome, Paris and London.
Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer said administrators, teachers, parents and students will meet to decide what to do about foreign travel.
At the moment, there are three trips planned to Europe for high school and middle school students.
Each of the trips was scheduled to make several stops throughout the continent.
One of the trips was to include Italy, but that stop has been cancelled due to the virus.
The question is whether to cancel all three trips completely.
Sawyer said options include canceling with students getting vouchers for future travel that can also be resold, changing the timing of the trips, or trying to change the places to visit.
He said delaying the trips to summer would be a problem for seniors, who will no longer be Attleboro High students by that time.
In Norton, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said only one trip is planned and that is to Peru. There have been no reports of outbreaks of the virus in South America yet.
Baeta said school officials are monitoring the situation and have not decided what to do.
Norton student travelers are lucky, he said, because last year their trips were to Europe and Singapore, where the virus is more prevalent.
North Attleboro High School Principal Peter Haviland and Bishop Feehan High School President Tim Sullivan said their schools do not have foreign travel planned for the spring.
The Mansfield superintendent’s office said the only planned trip isn’t until summer.
