The number of new coronavirus cases in the Attleboro area continued their downward tumble in the week ending April 20.
The number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area came in at 32, which is nine fewer than were recorded in the week ending April 13.
That’s the lowest number of new cases recorded since 14 were registered in the week ending July 15, 2021 — or 21 months ago — representing a drop of 21.95%.
The 10 area communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Statewide, the number of new cases came in at 1,242, which is 327 fewer than the 1,569 recorded in the week ending April 13. That’s a decline of 20.84%.
The numbers of new cases are likely not completely accurate because many people are using home test kits and may not report their condition to their doctors.
The elderly are still in danger from the disease.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus is 81.
There were 15 confirmed deaths reported statewide and another 13 probable deaths in the week ending April 20.
All told, the number of confirmed deaths statewide is 22,577.
With 2,035,770 confirmed cases, that’s a death percentage of 1.1%. If the 2,024 probable deaths are added in, the number is 24,601.
If the confirmed and probable deaths are divided by the confirmed and probable cases, which number 2,239,336, the death percentage is 1.09%.
At last count, the number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area stood at 456.
The total number of cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area is 48,352.
The 456 deaths equals a death percentage under 1%, at 0.94%.
The number of tests performed in the last two weeks in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area came in at 1,742 with 95 positive results for a positive test percentage of 5.45%.
Those numbers are for the week ending April 20.
The numbers for the week ending April 13 were 1,914 with 106 positive results for a positive test percentage of 5.53%.
The state’s positive test percentage is 3.59%.
The percentage of those who were afflicted with the disease over the last three years statewide is 28.95%. That percentage equals the number confirmed cases 2,035,779 divided by the state’s population of 7,029,917.
The percentage locally is lower, at 24.08%.
That percentage equals the number of cases. 48,352 divided by the population of the 10 communities, 200,793.
Both federal and state officials have said the end of the public health emergency will be May 11.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.