Coronavirus: Three years later

President Joe Biden is ending the public health emergency on May 11 which was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s three years and two months after the scourge that originated in Wuhan, China, wreaked havoc throughout the world.
The World Health Organization first declared the pandemic three years ago on March 11, 2020.
There’s controversy over where the virus, also known as COVID-19, originated.
Some say it came from a leak in the Wuhan Institute of Virology where “gain of function” research, which refers to a process in which scientists try to make a virus more transmissible and more deadly, was being conducted.
Others believe it came from an animal, perhaps a bat, in a so-called wet market in the city of Wuhan.
The virus has mutated over the three years of its rampage, and remains dangerous, mostly to the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.
As of March 9, the average age of death from the virus in Massachusetts is 79. Also as of that date, the virus had killed 6,881,955 throughout the world with 676,609,955 cases reported, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
That’s a death percentage of about 1.01%.
Cases and deaths both increase every day.
In the United States, the death toll was more than a million at 1,123,836 with 103,804,263 cases reported as of March 9. That’s a death percentage of about 1.08%.
The 103 million cases in the U.S. represent 31.03% of America’s 334,471,733 population.
In Massachusetts, the number of confirmed cases according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as of March 9 stood at 2,024,403 and the number of confirmed deaths stood at 22,365.
That’s a death percentage of 1.1%.
The 2,024,403 cases equals 28.79% of the state’s 7,029,917 population.
The worst week for the state and the area was the week ending Jan. 14, 2022, when the case count was 132,557 statewide.
Fortunately, the death toll did not follow the steep rise in cases and came in at 344.
That same week there were 3,463 cases recorded in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Mansfield, Norton, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth — which was the highest number ever.
The most deaths in one week came in the week ending April 25, 2020, when 1,170 were recorded as a result of 16,971 cases which is death percentage of 6.89%.
And in The Sun Chronicle area, as of March 9, there were 48,074 cases reported with 455 deaths with one of the 10 communities, Rehoboth, not reporting.
That’s a death percentage of 0.94% or just under 1%.
In the week ending March 9, there were just 59 cases reported in the 10-community area, down from 74 from the week ending March 2.
The 48,074 cases represent 23.94% of the 200,793 population in the 10 communities.
For those who may have blocked out memories after what was an unforgettable crisis when the virus hit just about this time in March of 2020, here are some things that happened.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 11, 2020.
Schools were closed four days later.
The worst that happened of course were the deaths that swept through nursing homes.
A month later, nearly half of all deaths occurred in nursing homes and 83% of all deaths, 359 out of 433, were among people of the age of 70 or over.
As it stands today, 91% of the deaths from coronavirus occur among those who are 60 or over with the average age of those who die at 79.
As of March 9, there have been 24,333 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts.
Out of that number, 22,365 were over the age of 60.
Eight percent, or 1,968, were considered “probable coronavirus deaths.”
Visitation was restricted in nursing homes and hospitals.
During the height of the pandemic from mid-April to mid-May in 2020, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro averaged from 41-50 patients a day with an average of at least five in the intensive care unit.
Some businesses were closed. Others asked employees to work remotely.
Schools stayed closed for the rest of the academic year and students were forced to learn remotely.
Something called “social distancing” was put in place. If someone was in a line at a bank or store or doctor’s office they were required to stand six feet apart.
Mask mandates were everywhere.
Protective sheets of Plexiglas were installed in banks, restaurants, convenience stores and any place the public had to do business.
For awhile, restaurants were not allowed to serve inside.
With St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 many prepared meals to go on what would have been one of the busiest days of the year and a big money maker.
Public gatherings were limited to 25 people.
That number was later lowered to 10.
Local meetings of the planning board, zoning board, conservation commission and city council used the platform Zoom to meet virtually.
City and town halls were closed.
Many people were laid off.
Some small businesses went out of business.
The MBTA parking lot downtown was empty.
There were no commuters on the trains.
The economy was basically shut down.
On May 15, 2020, President Donald Trump announced a plan called Operation Warp Speed that was intended to develop a vaccine in record time.
It started with $10 billion in federal funding to private pharmaceutical companies including Massachusetts-based Moderna, and today, the United States has three vaccines.
The first approved vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech became available in December.
Seven months from the day of Operation Warp Speed’s announcement, on Dec. 15, 2020, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro received 975 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for its staff and began vaccinating on Dec. 16.
And when vaccines came along in December 2020, many businesses imposed a vaccine mandate.
Some who did not comply were fired, including some employees at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Mask mandates are still in place at medical facilities.
And for students, the pain would continue into the school year 2020-2021.
They would be allowed to attend two days a week, but masks would be required and desks would be spread apart.
And then, in 2021-2022, they returned to school but with a mask requirement. It wasn’t until the end of that year the requirement was lifted. Those who rode on school buses had to wear a mask.
And finally, in 2022-2023, students returned to school under normal conditions as the virus’ hold weakened.
The young in general had less to fear from the virus, but the fear was that if they caught it they could spread it to an older person.
And the disruption of a students’ education had various effects.
School Superintendent David Sawyer, Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan and, Director of Family Engagement and Assistance Joanne DiPalma got together to come up with a brief overview of how it affected students.
Here is their statement:
“Within the Attleboro Public Schools, we have found that remote learning impacted different students differently,” they said in an email.
“We noted that while some students responded quite positively, many found the change difficult to varying degrees. This has resulted in our ongoing efforts to provide a wide range of support in schools and at home.”
They said many students are glad to be back, while others are having some trouble with it.
“We find that many of our students have welcomed the return to the traditional school setting, while some have struggled with the shift back to school-based learning,” they said.
One positive result of remote learning was that computer skills improved.
“Remote learning dramatically increased our staff and students’ overall technology skills, which has directly impacted the way we now both teach and learn,” they said.
“For our older students, the adjustment was not only returning to school but also a change in how teaching is delivered within the school.”
And now computers are provided to all students from the second grade up.
“As a system, we now provide devices to every student from second grade to graduation,” they said.
They said the younger students had trouble developing social skills during the pandemic because of a mask requirement and remote learning.
“Many of our younger students are still developing social skills that were difficult to develop due to the pandemic as a whole,” they said.
“One key takeaway is that there is no substitution for learning from a professional educator and that students benefit from peer interaction and positive relationships built within the school setting, whether it be virtual or in person.”
When the public health emergency ends what will be the effect on the population?
Mostly the questions revolve around the expense to get shots and treatment which was free during the pandemic.
Attleboro Public Health Nurse Allison Brum has some of the answers.
“As we approach the planned expiration of the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 on May 11, 2023, there are some key points to highlight during the transition,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “COVID-19 vaccines will generally be covered through private insurance, Medicare Part B and Medicaid.”
That’s good news for the insured.
And treatments in general for the disease are expected to be unaffected.
“Access to COVID-19 vaccinations and certain treatments, such as Paxlovid and Lagevrio, will generally not be affected,” Brum said. “Many telehealth options in Medicare and Medicaid will not change.”
But other treatments could cost money.
“Treatment expenses will change based on individual health care insurance coverage,” Brum said.
And what about the cost to test? She said private insurers will not be required to cover tests.
“State Medicaid programs will provide coverage without cost sharing for COVID-19 testing until September 30, 2024, after which coverage may vary by state.”
Test kits will continue to be free and available while supplies last, Brum said.
“Free over-the-counter tests from the federal government will be available based on supply and resources,” she said.
“The City of Attleboro’s Health Department will continue to offer two free rapid antigen test kits per household while supplies last. These test kits are also available at the library and senior center.”
At the state’s Department of Public Health, Anne Scales reported the state’s “Stop the Spread” program will end after this month.
“Currently, 11 sites are operating cross nine municipalities: Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester,” she said in an email.
She noted use of the sites has declined markedly.
“Since the summer of 2022, we have seen a dramatic and steep drop-off in utilization across all Stop the Spread sites. In early February 2023, for the first time ever, fewer than 1,000 weekly tests were performed by the program. This represents over 97% decrease in use.”
Scales said at-home test kits will be used more.
“As we move into a new chapter of living with COVID-19, this large-scale state-funded PCR testing is no longer the best use of resources,” she said. “Now, residents have widespread access to rapid ‘at home’ antigen tests, and can access PCR tests, if they need them, across retail pharmacies, urgent care, CHCs, and primary care settings.”
She said there are more tools to manage COVID-19 now and they will be employed.
“The best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 is to stay up to date on your vaccines, including boosters,” she said.
“Other steps you can take to protect yourself: take a test, get treatment, stay home when you are sick, and mask up if you need to.”
An article in The New York Times in February points out that COVID-19 is still taking 500 lives per day in the United States, which is twice as many as those who die per day during a bad flu season.
But the virus has weakened.
“But at the three-year mark, the coronavirus is no longer upending everyday life to the extent it once did, partly because much of the population has at least some protection against the virus from vaccinations and prior infections,” the article said.
And it noted that free tests, treatments and vaccines may not be available to all.
“(N)ot all of that will continue to be free once the emergency is over,” the article said.
“Once the emergency ends, some Americans will end up paying out of pocket for those tests.”