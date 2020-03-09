Plainville closed its two schools for a thorough cleaning Monday after it was discovered a parent had apparently contracted the coronavirus. Meanwhile, officials in Attleboro, North Attleboro and other area towns took steps to deal with the outbreak.
Superintendent David Raiche said he notified families of the Wood and Jackson elementary school closures via a telephone message Sunday evening.
In the message, he said a parent has been presumptively diagnosed with the virus and is awaiting test results.
Another message went out Monday afternoon saying the cleaning was complete and classes would resume Tuesday.
The schools consulted with the town health department, which agreed with the decision to close, he said in the message.
Raiche said he made the decision out of “an abundance of caution.”
Wood and Jackson are the only two public schools in Plainville. They are located side-by-side on Route 106.
Norton also did a “deep cleaning” of its school buildings over the weekend, and Mansfield School Supt. Teresa Murphy advised parents that crews cleaned “high-touch” areas in schools and buses, such as doors, railings, seats and desks. Murphy said she and town health and safety officials met with Town Manager Kevin Dumas to go over plans to deal with the virus, and added that students and school employees have been advised to stay home if sick.
North Attleboro
Meanwhile, two North Attleboro High School students have been self-quarantining since last week after traveling to one of the countries that the Center for Disease Control categorizes as Level 3 for the virus, Town Manager Michael Borg said. Level 3 countries include China, Italy and Iran.
Borg said the students have been “asymptomatic” since returning but will stay isolated for 14 days.
He also said town buildings and schools are being sprayed with disinfectant and items that are touched frequently, including keyboards, are being wiped down by staff.
Attleboro
In Attleboro, health officials have scheduled a meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the city library to talk about the virus.
Mayor Paul Heroux said city health officer Christopher Quinn and public health nurse Jacquie O’Brien will conduct the meeting.
Heroux added that the meeting could be cancelled if there is reason to believe the public gathering could spread the virus.
Plans now are to also have it broadcast on local cable television, he said.
Heroux also said city employees who are sick are being asked to stay home until their fever and other symptoms have gone away for 24 hours.
The closing of the Plainville schools comes as the number of people in Massachusetts subjected to self-quarantine and the number of public buildings being closed increases as the virus spreads.
King Philip
Locally, King Philip Regional High School and district buses were scrubbed over the weekend due to concerns about coronavirus following news a high school student had been asked by health officials to stay home because he had traveled to a country identified as a virus risk.
The mother of the student reportedly came home with respiratory problems which led to the voluntary quarantine of her son.
The school district was informed the student is well at this time and is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.
Statewide the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus jumped by 13 to a total of 41 Monday, public health officials said.
AThe new cases had a direct connection to a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen that was held for company employees at a Boston hotel late last month, state health officials said.
The new cases include eight men and seven women. Most of them live in the greater Boston area. They range in age from their 30s to 60s. All are in isolation at home.
Of the state’s 28 cases, 23 are associated with the Biogen meeting. Two people in Indiana who have tested positive also attended the meeting, heath officials in that state said.
Of the 41 Massachusetts cases, only one is confirmed and the rest are awaiting confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,400, mostly in China.
The cost of testing and treatment for the coronavirus will be covered by health insurers in Massachusetts, according to the state’s insurance commissioner.
Insurers will verify that eligible residents in the state have access to any necessary testing, counseling, treatment and vaccination related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Insurance Commissioner Gary Anderson wrote in his directive to insurers Friday.
The announcement means there will be no co-payments for services related to the medical response to the virus, and deductibles will not be applied to them.
A vaccine has not been developed but the directive will apply when one becomes available.
“Coronavirus may impose unique risks to our insurance market that Massachusetts has not faced for at least a generation,” Anderson said.
COVID-19 has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and stay away from public areas to avoid spreading it.
The state’s insurance division is also requiring insurers to provide dedicated help lines in an effort to answer questions about the virus so people won’t need to visit medical offices.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.)
