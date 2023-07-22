NORTON — The corpse flower at Wheaton College’s Greenhouse is blooming.
Photos posted to the greenhouse’s Instagram account, @wheatoncollegegreenhouse, on Saturday showed the flower starting to open. On Sunday, the college greenhouse’s livestreaming of the event showed the flower’s petals emerging and visitors getting a look — many holding their noses due to the plant’s distinctive odor.
The plant emits a smell that has been compared to rotting flesh and blooms every seven or eight years.
Wheaton’s greenhouse horticulturist Benjamin Robbins said the corpse flower has the largest flower structure in the world.
“The corm of the plant, an underground structure, generally needs to get up to around 40 or 50 pounds before it’ll bloom,” Robbins recently told The Sun Chronicle.
Wheaton has had this flower since 2017. This is the first year the plant is old enough to bloom.
The bloom is expected to last about a day or two once it’s fully blossomed. The flowers are known to bloom every few years after their first bloom, according to Robbins.
The greenhouse was open for visitors who wanted to see the corpse flower in person on Sunday.