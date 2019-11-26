ATTLEBORO — A corrections officer was given a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to assaulting his wife, who was also a corrections officer, at their Mansfield home in 2018.
Gregory M. Tobichuk, 36, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to an 18-month jail sentence, which was suspended for three years with probation.
Tobichuk, who has been confined to his home and monitored by a GPS bracelet since his arrest in July 2018, pleaded guilty to assault and battery, uttering threats to kill and improperly storing a firearm.
He admitted during a court hearing to punching his wife, grabbing her by the hair and dragging her out of their West Street home on July 5, 2018.
He was placed on pretrial probation on charges of strangulation and several weapons offenses.
Tobichuk has been suspend without pay since his arrest, according to a state Department of Corrections spokesperson.
Police also seized his firearms license as well as an AR-15 assault-type rifle, a 12-guage shot gun, three semiautomatic handguns, six high-capacity magazines and numerous rounds of ammunition.
He has forfeited the weapons as a result of his plea.
The 13-year veteran corrections officer was a decorated combat veteran who was wounded in the war in Afghanistan, according to his lawyer, Richard Silva of Fall River.
“He served his country honorably. He served his community honorably,” the lawyer said.
Lawyers for both sides said the disposition of the case was agreed upon and came after extensive negotiations. Judge Daniel O’Shea agreed to impose the sentence the lawyers recommended. The judge commended the lawyers for their work on the case.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said Tobichuk’s wife agreed with the sentence. Silva and the prosecutor said the assault was an isolated incident that was alcohol-related. Azevedo said the couple share custody of a young child and there have been no issues since the defendant’s arrest.
As a condition of his probation, Tobichuk must complete batterer’s counseling and continue with mental health counseling through the Veterans Administration. He must submit to random drug and alcohol testing and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.
In addition, he must obey the terms of the restraining order his wife obtained in addition to any probate court orders that may be issued.
