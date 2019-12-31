MANSFIELD — Mansfield Crossing will apparently start the new year with one less eatery open for business.
The Cosi restaurant was closed Tuesday morning but no sign was posted indicating a reason why.
The restaurant usually opens at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Calls to the restaurant and corporate headquarters Tuesday morning went straight to voicemail. Social media postings about the Mansfield restaurant say it was closed earlier. Published reports say several locations in Boston have been closed in the past few days.
A few locations of Cosi in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Virginia have closed over the past few days, according to NBCBoston.com. In 2016, Cosi filed for bankruptcy and some of its shops shuttered around that time.
The Mansfield location has been open since 2007.
