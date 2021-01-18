It keeps getting more expensive to hit the road in Massachusetts.
The average gas price is up 7 cents from last week, running $2.34 per gallon for self-serve regular.
The cost is 19 cents higher than a month ago ($2.15) and 24 cents cheaper than Jan. 18, 2020 ($2.58). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 4 cents lower than the national average, which at $2.38 is also 7 cents higher than last week.
In Rhode Island, the average cost of self-serve regular is $2.34, up 8 cents from last week, AAA said. Prices rose 4 cents last week.
“These rising prices were expected as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
Decreasing demand is outweighed by the other factors, Maguire added.
Crude oil has risen to its highest price since before the pandemic.
