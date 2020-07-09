REHOBOTH — The cost of disposing of trash and dropping off recyclables at the town transfer station has gone up for the first time in a decade.
The transfer station is funded through fees, not taxes, and punch cards, which have 10 punches per card, now cost $40 — an increase of $10.
Disposal of one trash bag costs one punch, and other items have a varying number of punches required to cover disposal costs.
Annual vehicle stickers remain at $40 and stickers for the new fiscal year that started July 1 are available at the transfer station and should be purchased by the end of the month, the board of health that operates the station says.
The stickers will be good until June 30, 2021.
The yearly stickers increased last year to $40 after nine years at $30.
“The cost of trash disposal has increased, and we also must pay to dispose of some previously recyclable materials, as well as pay trucking costs,” board of health Chairwoman Rachel Smith said. “The punch card price had not been increased in 10 years, as the board of health has worked diligently to keep costs down. Unfortunately, we can no longer maintain services without additional revenue.”
Recyclables are a key reason.
“The recycling side of the transfer station has become one of the biggest issues we face,” Smith said. “Years ago, we received rebates for the materials. Now there is very little demand for any of it. Metal is the only item we consistently get a rebate for, although it barely covers the trucking fee.”
China was once a top destination for U.S. recyclables, but in 2018 it imposed a strict contamination standard and will not accept U.S. material that is more than .5 percent contaminated.
“There is almost no U.S. market either,” Smith said.
Contamination includes dirty materials, but mostly refers to materials that don’t belong.
“While we appreciate residents enthusiasm for recycling, it needs to be done correctly,” Smith said, adding the town had a load of metal rejected by a recycling business because they spotted a propane tank on the load. Propane tanks must be empty and disposed of separately.
Besides regular household trash and recyclables, the transfer station accepts bulky items, white goods, electronics, tires, paint and mattresses. Charges for the items vary. Check the town website, www.rehoboth.ma.us, or ask the transfer station manager.
Electronics contain precious metals, and often mercury, and need to go in a separate container. “We have to charge for that, due to the high cost of disposing of them,” Smith said.
Leaves and grass clippings are accepted at the compost bin, and residents may take composted material.
Transfer station hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The station is located at the corner of Plain Street (Route 118) and Martin Street.
