ATTLEBORO — Could the former high school on County Street become the new City Hall?
Historical commission Chair Marian Wrightington went before the city council on Tuesday to make that proposal.
Her statement was previously published in The Sun Chronicle on March 9.
The current City Hall is jammed with offices. The 6,732-square-foot, two-story structure sits on 2.26 acres and has almost been too small since it was constructed in 1984, 39 years ago.
“City officials have made it clear that office and meeting space in the current City Hall building is no longer adequate to support our city government,” Wrightington said.
The old high school is about 78,000 square feet and also served as Brennan Middle School for years after the “new high school” on Rathbun Willard Drive opened in 1962.
Wrightington said it could house not just city offices and conference rooms, but some outside groups as well such as the non-profit agencies currently housed by the Richardson School on Pine Street.
And if the Richardson School, built in 1901, was vacated it could be converted to apartments like the former Bliss School, she said.
The high school on County Street was built in 1912.
As one looks at it from the street, the “Boys” entrance is carved in stone on the left side of the school and the “Girls” entrance, also carved in stone, is on the right side.
Those were different times.
When that school was completed it was before most of the important historical events of the 20th century happened, including World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and landing the first man on the moon to name just a few.
It’s seen a lot of history.
How many millions of dollars it would take to renovate the 111-year-old building so it could serve as a City Hall has not been determined.
The city has tried in vain to sell the three-story school, which sits on 1.5 acres, at least twice.
Developers said they would have to destroy the façade, but the city council has opposed that and that opposition is spelled out in the request for proposals.
The old high school is assessed at $4.4 million. The land is assessed at $328,100.
Preserving the city’s architectural history is just as important as preserving its social and political history, Wrightington said.
“The building has been a symbol of excellence to so many in our community for generations and was constructed with a level of craftsmanship unattainable today,” she said. “It is important to note that there is value in new buildings and their contribution to a diverse community, but it is also vital to balance old and new construction. Without this balance, we will be a city that has lost its identity and ties to its roots that make Attleboro a caring, connected and history-rich city.”
She said the commission sees the old high school as “the new anchor for our city’s government.”
“The former Attleboro High School should never be dismissed as irrelevant to our community and its history, nor be allowed to be sold and demolished,” Wrightington said. “In fact, it should be celebrated and given new life for the betterment of our city.”
Councilor Peter Blais said her presentation was “well done.”
And he joked that he was the only councilor to graduate from high school when that building was still a high school.
Councilor Todd Kobus said he graduated from there as well, but it was from Brennan Middle School.
The council did not indicate what if anything they plan to do with Wrightington’s proposal.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
