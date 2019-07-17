ATTLEBORO — Natural gas, a deadly killer if undetected, seeped for five days through the ground into the homes of unsuspecting residents last April and now the city council wants to know how and why it happened.
Fortunately, in the end, no one was hurt because of the leak that forced a midnight evacuation of seven homes on Torrey Street last April, but the potential for a disaster was there, councilors said.
Tuesday the council unanimously approved a resolution “suggesting” that Mayor Paul Heroux conduct a “retrospective analysis” of the incident that occurred on April 27, five days after the water department fixed a leaking main on Torrey.
The cause of the leak, if known, has not been made public.
The resolution was introduced by Councilor Todd Kobus and was co-sponsored by Councilor Jay DiLisio.
Kobus said the intent is not to place blame, only to find out what happened and why the leak was not detected earlier, a situation which could have led to catastrophe.
The leak was discovered after a car crashed into a home at 124 Emory St. at the intersection of Torrey and the gas company was called to check a meter.
A technician discovered gas in the ground outside the home where it should not have been, and then in the basements of homes on Torrey and in manholes, prompting an immediate evacuation until the gas was shut off.
A Sun Chronicle story the next day said “elevated” levels were found in the basements and “extremely high” levels in manholes in the street.
If it wasn’t for the car crash and the subsequent discovery of the leak, a fire or explosion could have occurred, officials said.
Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said at the time if the crash and leak were unrelated as it appeared, it was “a miracle” the leak was found and that it “saved Torrey Street.”
Now Kobus wants to know more.
“I feel very strongly about this,” Kobus said. “This is a real public safety issue.”
Meanwhile, in a call to The Sun Chronicle, Heroux said he has no objection to an investigation, but said there’s no need for him to head up an inquiry.
The council can carry it out on its own as a “co-equal branch of government,” he said.
“Not only do I not object, but the city charter gives them the authority to do their own investigation,” Heroux said. “Anything I can do they can do.”
To highlight the danger of the situation, Kobus noted in the resolution the deadly gas explosions and fires in Lowell, Andover and North Andover last September after gas lines there were over pressurized.
One man died as a result and many homes were damaged.
He also noted the 1998 explosion on George Street that killed two city water department employees working on repairs to a water line in the street.
They hit a gas line which had been marked “no gas” by a company responsible for locating utilities in the road before work began.
The Torrey Street incident should be analyzed and, if needed, protocols put in place to prevent a similar situation in the future, Kobus said.
“I’d like to know more about this and if there are policies and procedures we could enact or the administration could enact so we could have detected (the leak) sooner,” Kobus said.
DiLisio agreed action is needed.
“We need to be as proactive as possible,” he said. “If we are reactive it is most certainly too late.”
Kobus has asked Columbia Gas for a report on the incident and described the company as “incredibly accommodating” on the matter.
