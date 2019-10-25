ATTLEBORO — The eight candidates for five at-large city council seats got a chance to talk to the public Wednesday night during a forum at City Hall, with the city election just two weeks away.
It was sponsored by local cable station DoubleACS and radio station WARA. There were about 100 people in attendance.
Four of the candidates are challengers, four are incumbents.
One incumbent, Heather Porreca is running for mayor, so her seat is vacant.
Here is some of what they had to say.
Challenger Jose Lemus grew up on the city’s East Side, son of a single mom and now works as a corporate attorney.
Empty storefronts and overfilled classrooms are two of his frustrations, he said.
He proposed starting an educational trust fund to pay for the hiring of new teachers as a way to cut class sizes.
Lemus would fund the trust with a percentage of the city’s surplus every year, which would pay for two teachers in perpetuity, with the annual interest earned on every million dollars in the fund.
Dale Rheaume is a challenger and one of the leaders of those who oppose an ordinance that would outlaw hunting on city property and require written permission on private property. He said he will act as conciliator on controversial issues like hunting.
And if it comes up again, he indicated he will treat the issue fairly.
“I would apply reason, logic and empathy to ensure it’s not a winner-take-all solution,” he said.
Incumbent Peter Blais touted his 20 years experience as a councilor, his experience as a business owner and a “common sense approach” to issues.
He said the city is at a crucial junction regarding finances and senior citizens.
“It’s time to tear up that credit card and make sure that our seniors are taken care of,” Blais said. “They’ve done their share.”
Incumbent Jay DiLisio, head of the council’s budget committee, said free cash and the city’s stabilization account need to be protected with the city entering potentially treacherous financial waters.
He said both are key to keeping the city’s AA bond rating, which keeps interest low on its borrowing.
Challenger Cathleen DeSimone said she would focus on helping the city fulfill its promise, with an emphasis on downtown revitalization.
“There are a lot of great things in Attleboro, but downtown is not one of them,” she said.
She argued for more collaboration and less contentiousness.
“There is no us and them,” she said. “There is only us.”
Challenger Roxanne Houghton supported the move to restrict hunting in the city.
She wants to see tax breaks for seniors in the wake of increases to build the new high school.
“I have compassion for the underdog, whether it’s a battered animal, a battered woman or a battered environment,” she said. “I don’t give up and I don’t give in.”
Five-term incumbent Richard Conti said he’s submitted a proposal to the mayor to attack one of the city’s most entrenched problems — speeding.
He hopes, with the mayor’s help, to establish a traffic enforcement unit with the police department.
And he aims to work with others.
“I’ve been known to be a voice of reason on the council and I will continue to do so,” he said.
One-year incumbent Ty Waterman said his top priorities are the care of seniors, lowering class sizes, preserving Richardson School for social service agencies, and police and firefighters.
“Let’s give them the tools to serve us well,” he said. “They’re putting their lives on the line for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.