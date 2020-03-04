ATTLEBORO — City councilors have rejected Mayor Paul Heroux’s plea to remove a restriction requiring a buyer to preserve the old high school’s facade when it’s sold.
Heroux argued in a letter to the council two weeks ago the restriction is blocking the sale of the County Street building and costing the city $70,000 a year in the process.
But councilors, with little discussion, voted 11-0 on Tuesday night to kill Heroux’s request.
Councilor Richard Conti, chairman of the capital improvements committee, which was handling the request, said his research shows the restriction has nothing to do with the city’s failure to sell the building.
The structure was built in 1912 and served as the city’s high school for 50 years, then as Brennan Middle School and then as the city’s alternative high school and as the Attleboro location of Bristol Community College.
Conti said developers who initially expressed interest in the building, told him it was the short deadline to assemble financing rather than the façade restriction that has prevented offers on the building, which is assessed by the city at about $6 million.
Developers could need as much as a year to line up funding sources that may include historical tax credits, which are granted by the state — but not quickly.
“It takes time,” Conti said. “It could take as many as 10 months to put a (proposal) together.”
Conti said he plans to consult with Fire Chief Scott Lachance to determine if the city can shut down heat in the building to save some of the $70,000 it spends annually to maintain and insure it.
Currently, the building is empty and Heroux is hoping to sell it to defray the cost of the city’s new $260 million high school, which is now under construction on Rathbun Willard Drive.
The facade restriction, along with interior features such as the sunken gym and the auditorium, both located in the middle of the 70,000-square-foot building, make it difficult to renovate, Heroux said. Some developers want to raze it and start fresh, he said.
Sara Lynn Reynolds, an ardent proponent of preserving the old high school’s facade, backed Conti.
She said contractors with whom she’s spoken agreed there was not enough time to put financing together.
And she’s willing to wait.
“If it takes another couple of years, it takes another couple of years,” Reynolds said.
