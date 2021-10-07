ATTLEBORO — A needs assessment study done on the city’s senior population is complete, and the news is not good.
The study led Council on Aging Director Melissa Tucker to call attention to the inadequacy of the current senior center and to call for a new one in an appearance at a city council meeting on Tuesday.
In addition, more programs will be needed to help those seniors who are economically, physically and mentally impaired, she said.
The 95-page study was prepared by the Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
Seniors account for about 21 percent of the city’s total population, or roughly 9,660 people.
It’s expected to grow to about 28 percent by 2030, or roughly 12,880 residents.
As it stands now the senior center at 25 South Main St. is not big enough or accessible enough for the services seniors need and desire, Tucker told councilors.
She said the study found that Attleboro’s COA, which in its former life was a fire station, is the “oldest and smallest.”
Being located in the heart of downtown makes it difficult to access for some seniors because of too little parking.
“Inadequate space and parking are major issues for those needing COA services,” Tucker said.
She pointed out that neighboring towns including Rehoboth, Norton, North Attleboro and Mansfield have all provided or have plans for new senior centers.
“It is embarrassing that our neighbors either have a new center or have a concrete plan to build one,” she said. “Yet here we are in Attleboro, where we have the largest population and need, and we are taking a Band-aid approach to try to address the pressing needs of the city’s elders.
“This will only work for so long, so it’s imperative that we work together to come up with a long-term solution. What we are doing is not feasible and is truly inadequate.”
As an example, she pointed out that attendance at recently started off-site programs at Good News Bible Chapel, which has a big building and plenty of parking, has doubled the participation in some programs, suggesting that if you build it they will come.
Tucker also said that seniors already have serious economic and medical needs and that those will only grow in the future.
Already, 32 percent of the city’s seniors (65 and over) have annual incomes of less than $25,000 “meaning that over 3,200 of our elders are on the cusp of poverty,” she said.
In addition, 61 percent have “four or more” chronic medical conditions and 13 percent of those over 60 have been diagnosed with dementia.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Tucker said. “There is no doubt that city services have already been impacted and we can expect the need for these services to increase exponentially in the years to come.”
Tucker summed it up with a plea to focus more attention on the seniors.
“Given the findings of this study, we need to fund a new senior center, provide an adequate technology infrastructure and offer more advanced and diverse programming,” she said.
