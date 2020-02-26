ATTLEBORO — Some members of the city council are not ready to give up on their quest to save the old high school on County Street.
Two weeks ago, Mayor Paul Heroux said a restriction on its sale that requires a buyer to save the façade is a deal breaker for developers and asked the council to drop it.
But Tuesday, councilor Richard Conti and his capital improvements committee sent a motion to the full council to strike the mayor’s request.
The full council will weigh in next week.
Conti contradicted the mayor, saying the restriction that requires a buyer to save the façade is not a problem.
“I’m telling you now the façade is not an issue,” he said. “At this point (dropping the restriction) is not necessary.”
The restriction was put in place by the council last May on an 11-0 vote after preservationists pushed to save the building.
Heroux said developers claim the lack of windows in the front, too many on the side and the existence of a gym and auditorium in the middle of the building are all structural problems if it’s to be renovated into an apartment building.
Developers would rather raze it and start fresh, he said.
Attempts to sell the building have met with no success for nearly a year.
And while the city waits for a buyer, it’s sinking $70,000 a year into the building for utilities and insurance, an amount Heroux wants to save for the coming year’s budget, which is starting with a $2 million shortfall.
“I was just trying to stop the bleeding,” Heroux said Wednesday. “I get why they want to preserve the history and character of the building, but it’s costing us about $70,000 a year. We’ve done our due diligence. Developers are telling us it’s not a good investment.”
However, Conti said he’s talked to a developer who disagreed and plans to talk to another 26 who have expressed interest in the 72,000-square-foot building that’s assessed at $6.2 million.
He said developers are “by nature disparaging” of buildings they hope to buy in an effort to increase the profit margin in the end.
Conti said that grants or loans from the quasi-public Mass Development Corp. could help developers create “workforce” housing, which is what happened with the former Bliss School on Park Street. It was in dilapidated condition when it was renovated about 15 years ago.
Heroux is hoping to sell the old high school, the former Finberg School on South Main Street and the former Briggs Corner School on Oakhill Avenue to defray the cost of the new $260 million high school going up on Rathbun Willard Drive next to the current one.
