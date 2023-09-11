Seekonk police cruiser DeForitis

Officers from East Providence place flowers on a cruiser set up outside the Seekonk police station as a memorial to officer Kourtny DeForitis, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

SEEKONK — Counselors were made available to students Monday, a police cruiser was turned into a memorial, and a fundraising campaign has been launched for the local officer who died over the weekend in a motorcycle accident.

Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, 28, of Taunton, who served on the police force about three years, died following the early Saturday morning crash in Somerset.