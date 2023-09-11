SEEKONK — Counselors were made available to students Monday, a police cruiser was turned into a memorial, and a fundraising campaign has been launched for the local officer who died over the weekend in a motorcycle accident.
Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, 28, of Taunton, who served on the police force about three years, died following the early Saturday morning crash in Somerset.
Police Chief David Enos said DeForitis was “outstanding in her various roles as a community outreach officer” where she had a lot of contact with town students.
“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events,” Enos said.
Counselors were made available to staff as well as students.
“She had an invaluable impact on our student body and was an absolute delight to work with,” Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell said. “Our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fellow officers during this difficult time.”
Many flowers were placed on a police cruiser in front of the police station, and police from around the region visited the memorial Sunday and Monday. Black and purple bunting was also draped on the cruiser and station sign.
“Kourtny was a well respected Seekonk police officer and a wonderful daughter, sister and friend to so many,” DeForitis’ fundraiser page reads. “She loved life, and brought so much energy wherever she went.”
DeForitis’s late father, Christopher DeForitis, was a Taunton police officer for 18 years, dying in 2018.
DeForitis was off duty at the time of the accident. She was a passenger on the motorcycle operated by Daniel Glover, 44, of South Easton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were found lying in the roadway. DeForitis was taken to an emergency center where she died.
Police said the motorcycle was going the wrong way around a rotary on Route 103 when it hit another vehicle and then a utility pole a little after 1 a.m. The other driver was taken to a hospital.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
Glover leaves behind his wife Amanda and children.
Funds are being raised on their behalf.
“Amanda, an emergency room nurse, has touched many lives in service to others over the years and has been at the bedside for countless people during their time of suffering,” Glover’s fundraiser reads.