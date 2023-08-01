MANSFIELD — Country music star Jason Aldean spoke out about the controversy surrounding his song “Try That in a Small Town” at the Xfinity Center last weekend, comparing its message to the response in America to the Boston Marathon bombings.
“The message that we wanted to get out there has gotten completely overshadowed by the bull …,” Aldean told the cheering audience in a video posted on Twitter after last Saturday’s concert.
The song and its video have been criticized by some who say the lyrics and message encourages racism and violence. It has been pulled off Country Music Television.
Calling “Try that in a Small Town” a “really cool song,” Aldean referred to the April 15, 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and said the terror attack showed how Bostonians and the country came together.
“The last time that happened was a whole, not a small town, a big-ass town came together, no matter your color, no matter anything. No matter if you’re anything. The whole country and especially Boston came together to find” the two men responsible for the bombings, Aldean said.
Three people, including an 8-year-old boy, died in the marathon attack and scores were injured by two pressure cooker bombs planted at the finish line by brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died days after the bombing from injuries suffered in a shootout with police and when Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, ran over him when he escaped in a car.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was a student at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth at the time, was captured hours later hiding in a boat in a Watertown yard. He was convicted of 30 federal charges.
The First Circuit Court of Appeals reversed his death sentence but the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated it. Earlier this year, Tsarnaev, now 30, who is being held in prison, asked the appeals court to consider other constitutional claims. No rulings have been issued yet.
“Any of you guys that would’ve found those guys before the cops did, I know you guys from Boston, and you guys would’ve beat the s… out of them, either one of ‘em,” Aldean told the audience. Aldean said the song “is not about race, it’s about people getting their s- — together and acting right, acting like you’ve got some common sense.”
The crowd cheered Aldean but some on social media have a different view. “He swears his song is not about violence and then tells people to beat the person they think are guilty of a crime. Not turn them in the police so they can be tried like our rights give us. This vigilante attitude is one of the many Eff’ed up things about the MAGA world,” @LeslieP75085538 wrote on Twitter.
