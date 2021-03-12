FOXBORO — The head of the country’s Veterans of Foreign Wars is slated to visit town Saturday.
Hal Roesch II, VFW commander-in-chief, and Russell Jobe, VFW state commander, are scheduled to visit Massachusetts Military Support Foundation headquarters and warehouse at Foxboro Terminals, 208 North St., at 11 a.m.
The facility serves as the center of operations for MMSF’s Food4Vets program.
Former VFW state commander Eric Segundo had encouraged the visit to showcase MMSF’s work in helping to alleviate hunger among Massachusetts veterans.
“Our intent is to visit the Food4Vets warehouse where volunteers pack shelf-stable food boxes to be distributed to veterans,” Segundo said. “Over the past year, VFW members have volunteered in this program and we believe it’s a great example of how to best serve the veteran communities across Massachusetts.”
Each year, the VFW commander-in-chief visits each state in the country so state VFW members can highlight their own accomplishments within the communities they serve.
Roesch, from Hampton, Va., was installed as the 112th commander of the VFW last July. He is a 20-year U.S. Air Force retiree, serving from 1982 to 2002, and has combat service in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and overseas service as part of Southern Watch.
Don Cox, president of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, is also scheduled to be present for the visit.
MMSF is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide programs, services and goods to help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for veterans and active-duty military and their families. It works closely with its partner organization, USA Veteran & Military Support Foundation.
