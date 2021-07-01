ATTLEBORO — County Square Pharmacy, a fixture in the city for nearly half a century, is changing hands.
But its loyal customers need not worry. The landmark at 289 County St., now in its 47th year of operation, is not going anywhere.
Owner Bob Heroux, 76, completed a deal Thursday to sell the business to someone who wants keep the pharmacy going as is, albeit with a few improvements.
Heroux said health issues forced him into retirement.
“I would have preferred to stay in the pharmacy, but for health reasons I can’t,” he said.
He will retain ownership of the building, however.
Heroux, who’s the father of Mayor Paul Heroux, started the independent pharmacy in 1974 in a different building across the street.
About five years later he bought the former A & W Root Beer stand at 289 County, converted it and has been there ever since.
And new owner, Abe Agayby, 28, said that’s where the business will remain.
“Everything is going to stay exactly the same,” he said shortly after completing the paperwork for the sale.
Agayby grew up in Norwood and Attleboro and now makes his home in Attleboro.
The independent pharmacy has survived and thrived because it’s a compounding pharmacy, meaning it can make prescriptions from scratch. None of the big chains do that, Heroux said.
He said the chain pharmacies sent the compounding business to him.
It made the business prosperous and it was a labor of love.
“I really enjoyed the lab work,” Heroux said. “Every prescription was different.”
Agayby, who formerly managed the CVS Pharmacy on Pleasant Street, said the appearance of the shop will be upgraded, products will be added and he plans to make vaccinations for coronavirus and the flu available.
Meanwhile, Heroux’s daughter, Lauren Heroux-Camirand, 43, who grew up in the pharmacy, has become a registered pharmacist and earned her doctor of pharmacy degree.
Though she has worked at the pharmacy her entire life, she decided not to take over the business.
She’s been running the business end of the operation for 10 years and has been in charge of the compounding operation in the absence of her dad because coronavirus forced him to stay home.
But she said owning the business, a seven-day-a-week operation, just wasn’t for her.
Heroux-Camirand said it was a very difficult decision, but she believes it’s the right one.
She will be helping with the transition and beyond, but she wanted to keep her options open for any new opportunities that could present themselves in the future.
Working for someone else will be a big change, Heroux-Camirand said.
“It’s going to be quite an adjustment for me,” she said. “I’ve never worked for anyone else but my dad.”
But Heroux-Camirand is pleased with the sale of the business to Agayby, who she said is the “perfect one” to take over.
“He reminds be a lot of my dad when he was younger,” she said. “He’s a go-getter.”
Heroux agreed with his daughter.
“I feel comfortable with what Abe is doing,” he said.
Not only did Heroux-Camirand grow up in the pharmacy, but she said her son and Bob’s grandson had a bed in her office when he was a baby.
So there’s a lot of family history in the building; it’s almost a second home.
“It’s kind of like an end of an era,” Heroux-Camirand said. “Hopefully it will be good.”
