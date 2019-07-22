SEEKONK -- Drivers hoping to take lower County Street to Route 6 will have to seek an alternate route.
County Street at the East Providence line was closed Monday and will be shut down for at least four weeks so contractors in East Providence can install concrete culverts to address flooding issues near the Runnins River.
A contractor for East Providence will be installing two 3-foot-high by 7-foot-wide precast concrete box culverts to the east of the existing culvert under Warren Avenue and County Street.
The objective of this project is to reduce the frequency and extent of flooding within the State Street neighborhood in East Providence.
Motorists will be detoured around the area.
County Street is a major route to get to the Route 6 retail area in Seekonk and East Providence, and to Interstate 195.
The project was originally supposed to start last summer.
The contractor is scheduled to work 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to complete the work, according to East Providence public works officials.
Seekonk police say the work may take up to six weeks.
