ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was arraigned Thursday on charges related to the theft of Amazon packages from a large apartment building.
Joshua A. Gonsalves, 41, formerly of New Bedford, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit larceny.
He was freed without having to post bail but is under house arrest with GPS monitoring for allegedly robbing a man of his cellphone at gunpoint in New Bedford in 2018.
Gonsalves, who now lives at 12 Pratt St., Mansfield, pleaded innocent to an armed robbery indictment in that case.
In the latest case against him, he is accused of picking the lock on the lobby door at One Mansfield Apartments, across the street from his apartment, so an accomplice could steal Amazon packages.
Police allege Gonsalves was with a woman who went inside and stole three packages from a group of parcels in the lobby in May.
The alleged theft was caught on video by the apartment’s security system. A building manager told police the couple, who were walking four dogs at the time, were not tenants.
A police officer noticed Gonsalves and the woman walking four dogs two days after the incident and charged them after a subsequent investigation.
The woman, Tiffany Burgess, 41, of 12 Pratt St., faces arraignment on similar charges next week.
