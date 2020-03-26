FOXBORO — A local couple whose home was raided by police last weekend are facing charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and child endangerment.
Thomas Rivers, 39, and Nikkilynn Mazenkas-Tracey, 36, both of 140 Green St., are scheduled to be arraigned June 12 in Wrentham District Court.
Troopers from the state police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team raided the home about 9 a.m. Sunday and took four children ages 5 to 15 from the house, according to a state police report.
The children were found to be in good health and were later released to the custody of other family members after the state Department of Children and Families was notified.
State police say they found what they suspect was an active “one-pot” meth lab in the garage of the home, two spent one-pot labs and other paraphernalia associated with the production of the addictive drug.
The alleged active lab was a two-liter bottle that contained five ounces of liquid, which police say was “synthesizing and under pressure.”
Because of the high volatility of meth labs, state police were assisted by the state fire marshal’s Joint Hazardous Incident Response Team.
Foxboro firefighters and detectives also assisted state officials at the scene.
Police say Rivers admitted to cooking the meth and cooperated with investigators. He was found outside the home in his pickup truck when police arrived and pointed them to the garage, the report says.
“I don’t want any of you to get hurt,” police quoted him as saying.
Rivers allegedly told police he bought cold medication, cleaning solvents and other supplies at area pharmacies and hardware stores.
Police said his statements corroborated what investigators learned from surveillance.
They said Mazenkas-Tracey declined to speak to investigators.
The suspects face charges of reckless endangerment of a child, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
The maximum penalty for manufacturing meth is 10 years in prison.
Their home was condemned by the local board of health. It was deemed uninhabitable until it is cleaned by an authorized company, according to the report.
The house remained condemned Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.