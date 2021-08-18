Rehoboth MVA

An elderly couple in their 80’s suffered injuries after their car was involved in a motor vehicle accident just after noontime Wednesday at the intersection of Agricultural and Tremont Streets in Rehoboth.

REHOBOTH -- Police are investigating a car crash around noon Wednesday that sent an elderly couple to the hospital.

The husband, who was a passenger in the car, was unconscious and firefighters had to cut the roof off to free the victim from the wreckage.

He was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center, according to fire officials.

The driver, his wife, was conscious and taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred just after noon at Tremont Street and Agricultural Avenue.

The couple is in their 80s and live in Pawtucket, according to a person at the scene who knew them and who said they were on their way to LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro after  visiting relatives up the street when the accident occurred.

The car went off the road into a wooded area.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

