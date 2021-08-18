REHOBOTH -- Police are investigating a car crash around noon Wednesday that sent an elderly couple to the hospital.
The husband, who was a passenger in the car, was unconscious and firefighters had to cut the roof off to free the victim from the wreckage.
He was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center, according to fire officials.
The driver, his wife, was conscious and taken to a hospital with injuries.
The crash occurred just after noon at Tremont Street and Agricultural Avenue.
The couple is in their 80s and live in Pawtucket, according to a person at the scene who knew them and who said they were on their way to LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro after visiting relatives up the street when the accident occurred.
The car went off the road into a wooded area.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.